Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $139.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.72 million and the lowest is $124.84 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $482.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.43 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $721.91 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $789.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. 3,417,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

