Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $3.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings per share of $3.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $13.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $117.23. 823,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,768,086 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 944.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.