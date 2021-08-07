Analysts Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 189,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

