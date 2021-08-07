Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $905.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $926.22 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,543 shares of company stock worth $18,087,129. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $105.96 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

