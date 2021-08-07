Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Immatics also posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

