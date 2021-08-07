Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

