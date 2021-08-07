Analysts Offer Predictions for CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

