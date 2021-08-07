Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) PT at $2,000.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADYYF. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $12.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,762.63. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,482.02. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,501.00 and a 1-year high of $2,889.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

