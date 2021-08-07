Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $156.60

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

