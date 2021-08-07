Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $495.84

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.85. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $321.48 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

