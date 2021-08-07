Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $495.84

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.84.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.85. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $321.48 and a one year high of $495.14.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
