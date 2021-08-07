Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $91.50

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

