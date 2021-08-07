Analysts Set Expectations for Kforce Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

