Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Target Price at C$40.83

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Finning International alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.93. The company had a trading volume of 455,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.98. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$19.14 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.