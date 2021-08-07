Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $219.10

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.