Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 55.95. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

