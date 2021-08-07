Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 232.86

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 168.30 ($2.20). 5,066,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

