Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $399.10

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.10.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $362.11 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

