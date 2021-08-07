Analyzing Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 4.34 $3.26 million $0.06 465.83 Afya $233.20 million 9.27 $56.66 million $0.61 38.07

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Afya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arco Platform and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00 Afya 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 63.98%. Afya has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 2.30% 1.19% 0.58% Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46%

Summary

Afya beats Arco Platform on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

