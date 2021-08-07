Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post sales of $134.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $134.30 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $557.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

