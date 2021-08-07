Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $72.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.35. 766,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,356. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

