Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 3,461 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,461 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55), for a total value of £20,004.58 ($26,136.11).

Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 583 ($7.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £239.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 578.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cohort plc has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

