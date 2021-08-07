Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.