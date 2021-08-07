Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.