Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Truist reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,184. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Angi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Angi by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Angi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

