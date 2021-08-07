Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $11,113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

