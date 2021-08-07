Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 407.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Anika Therapeutics worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 214.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.41, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANIK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.