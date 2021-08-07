Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

