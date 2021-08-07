ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.74. 297,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,760. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

