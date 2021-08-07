Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 854,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

