Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $379.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.97.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.