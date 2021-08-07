Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.78 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00034267 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00268807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00031122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.