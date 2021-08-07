Apollo Global Management, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE APO opened at $61.64 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

