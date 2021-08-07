Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

