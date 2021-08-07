Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $38,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Apple by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $740,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,115 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

