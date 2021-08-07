Apria (NYSE:APR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apria (NYSE:APR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Apria stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 451,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,808. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69.
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
