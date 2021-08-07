Apria (NYSE:APR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apria (NYSE:APR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Apria stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 451,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,808. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

