Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $171.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of APTV traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

