Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Major Shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson Sells 60,000 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

APTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 466,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

