Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,443,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

