Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $148.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

