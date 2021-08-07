Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,838 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $7,417,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SkyWest by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 154,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

