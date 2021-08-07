Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $397.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $398.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

