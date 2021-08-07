Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.20 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

