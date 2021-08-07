Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.02.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

