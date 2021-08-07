Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

