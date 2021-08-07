Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $195.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.73. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.