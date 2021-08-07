AQR Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

