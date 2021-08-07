AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,239 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.