AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Fastly stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

