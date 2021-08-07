AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.79 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.