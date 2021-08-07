AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

VERU opened at $7.00 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.79 million, a P/E ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

